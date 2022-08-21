Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 5.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

OLK opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.38. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.