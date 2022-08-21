Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Reduced by Zacks Research

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

