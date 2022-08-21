Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issued By Zacks Research

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Mukherjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for LHC Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average of $156.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $188.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

