Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

PMM opened at $6.86 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

