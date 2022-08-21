Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

PMM opened at $6.86 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

