Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.6 %
PMM opened at $6.86 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.