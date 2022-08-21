Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,629.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,629.50 ($19.69).

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price objective on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 958.80 ($11.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The firm has a market cap of £26.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,523.16. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 988.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,041.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

