Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.43 on Friday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,907 shares of company stock worth $4,475,853. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

