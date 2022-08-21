Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

