Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,726,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,802,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.86. 2,207,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

