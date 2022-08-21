Primecap Management Co. CA Has $737.29 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 263,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $737,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.52. 2,082,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.29. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

