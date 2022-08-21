PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.81 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

