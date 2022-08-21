PlatON (LAT) Reaches Market Cap of $25.95 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,858,582,291 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

