Plasma Finance Achieves Market Cap of $781,914.19 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $781,914.19 and approximately $6,993.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00768103 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Plasma Finance
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance.
