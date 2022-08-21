Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

