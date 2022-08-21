PIXEL Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $654,888.32 and $331.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00542903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00254248 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020217 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

