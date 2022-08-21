Pitbull Tops 1-Day Volume of $638,846.00 (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $29.38 million and $638,846.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pitbull
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Pitbull Coin Trading
