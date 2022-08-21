Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 770 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Investec downgraded Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $726.67.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNXGF opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

