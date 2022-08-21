PHI Token (PHI) One Day Volume Hits $72.00

PHI Token (PHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. PHI Token has a market cap of $415,336.98 and approximately $72.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094261 BTC.

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

