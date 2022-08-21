PERI Finance (PERI) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

PERI Finance (PERI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $793,626.66 and $544,611.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00769683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PERI Finance Coin Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
