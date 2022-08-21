PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.56. 11,274,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,674,626. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

