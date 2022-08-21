Pawtocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.28 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $378,182.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00778943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pawtocol Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pawtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pawtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.