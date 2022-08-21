Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.71.

PLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$28.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.95. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$28.22 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The company has a market cap of C$983.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

