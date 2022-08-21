Oxygen Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $276,974.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,114,404 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

