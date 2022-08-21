Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $471,738.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $471,738.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.03 or 0.07488707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00155221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00256013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00711269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00543671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,572,370 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

