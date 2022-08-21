Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OEC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

