O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

ORLY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $736.55. 337,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,125. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

