Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $507.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, August 31st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

