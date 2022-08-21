Opus Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $90.01. 6,264,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

