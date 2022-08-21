Opus Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 46.4% during the first quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,089,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 371,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 307,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 14,798,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,911,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

