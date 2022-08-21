Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 71,301 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 28.5% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $185,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

