Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 227.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 131,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 1,133,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,248. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

