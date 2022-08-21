Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OMC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 967,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

