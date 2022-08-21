OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.0 %

OPHC opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.