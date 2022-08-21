Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DG. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Shares of DG stock opened at $253.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

