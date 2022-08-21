OpenDAO Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00128600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094395 BTC.

About OpenDAO

SOS is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.