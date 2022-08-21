Ontology Gas (ONG) Hits Market Cap of $118.99 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001753 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $118.99 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00095171 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,887,697 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.