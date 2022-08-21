ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an initiates rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 5.0 %

ONON opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion and a PE ratio of -54.80. ON has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in ON by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in ON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.