ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an initiates rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.
ON Trading Down 5.0 %
ONON opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion and a PE ratio of -54.80. ON has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $55.87.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
