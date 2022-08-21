On Holding AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for ON in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and a PE ratio of -54.80. ON has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

