Obyte Hits Market Capitalization of $12.52 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Obyte has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $15.29 or 0.00071473 BTC on exchanges. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and $5,231.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001367 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Obyte Profile
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,922 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
