Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The stock has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

