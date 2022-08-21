Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.61. 14,798,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,911,501. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

