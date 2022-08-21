Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 4,809 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 15,350,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

