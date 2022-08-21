Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $315.29. 1,672,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,424. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

