Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

