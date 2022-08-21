Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 668,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.