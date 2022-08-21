Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 668,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
