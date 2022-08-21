Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.48. 3,195,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

