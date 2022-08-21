Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 317 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IWS stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

