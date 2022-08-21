Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $692,750. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

