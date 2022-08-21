Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $235,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.
SOFI opened at $6.33 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
