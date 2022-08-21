Nxt Hits 24 Hour Volume of $90,296.00 (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $90,296.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022818 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002698 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
