Nvwm LLC Sells 5,733 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. 2,878,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,409. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

